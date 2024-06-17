EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Child hurt in school bus crash in Leduc County

    RCMP work at the scene of a crash between a school bus and SUV at Range Road 233 and Township Road 502 in Leduc County the morning of June 17, 2024. (Credit: Leduc RCMP) RCMP work at the scene of a crash between a school bus and SUV at Range Road 233 and Township Road 502 in Leduc County the morning of June 17, 2024. (Credit: Leduc RCMP)
    A child was hurt in a crash between a school bus and SUV in Leduc County Monday morning.

    According to police, the school bus was travelling north on Range Road 233 when it struck the westbound SUV on Township Road 502 at 8:13 a.m.

    One of three children in the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries that were described as not life threatening. The others and driver were not hurt.

    None of the 15 children on the bus, nor its driver, were hurt.

    Mounties are investigating. 

