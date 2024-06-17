EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Water supply returning to normal in Wainwright, ending state of local emergency

    The state of local emergency due to water supply shortages in Wainwright ended Monday morning.

    Although the state of emergency was lifted, the Town of Wainwright is asking residents to keep water usage in mind as reservoirs continue to replenish in case of emergency fire suppression and further shortages.

    The state of local emergency was first declared on June 14 due to water supply issues reaching a critical state, limiting the residents of Wainwright from basic water usage such as showering, flushing toilets, laundry and washing dishes.

    The issues arose from improvements made on 1 Avenue.

