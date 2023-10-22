Bombers blitz Elks 45-25, set player milestones
Brady Oliveira wishes there could be more names alongside his in the CFL record book.
The Blue Bombers running back ran for two touchdowns and 72 yards to move into second place on the CFL all-time list for rushing yards by a Canadian in Winnipeg’s 45-25 rout over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
“It’s a total group effort,” Oliveira said. “Us now being No. 2 all-time in the Canadian rushing list — I say us because it’s truly an accomplishment from this entire offence — is special.
“I’m a proud Winnipeg boy and a Canadian and it means a lot to me. It means a lot to us to get in those record books.”
Oliveira leads the league with 1,498 yards through 17 games. Jon Cornish holds the record with 1,813 yards in 2013 with the Calgary Stampeders.
Oliveira recorded his eighth and ninth rushing TDs of the season off a pair of three-yard runs in front of Winnipeg’s fourth consecutive sellout of 32,343 fans at IG Field.
Winnipeg (13-4) had already clinched first place in the West Division when the B.C. Lions lost 41-16 to the Stampeders on Friday. The Blue Bombers finish the regular season next Friday in Calgary.
The Elks (4-14) ended their season with a fourth straight loss and have missed the playoffs for a third consecutive year.
“We’ve moved forward to (next year),” Jones said. “This was a good evaluation process for us, against a very good team here at home. They’re an elite team in the league, no doubt.”
He was asked if he expected coaches, including himself, to be evaluated, too. He replied, “Absolutely they will.”
Winnipeg receiver Rasheed Bailey had two TD catches of six and 10 yards and Greg McCrae caught a 10-yard TD pass. Linebacker Adam Bighill ran a fumble recovery 27 yards into the end zone to register the second TD of his career.
Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo made one field goal from 24 yards and was good on six converts.
Nic Demski had five catches for 27 yards, giving him 1,006 yards in 17 games. The first 1,000-yard season of his seven-year career helped Winnipeg make CFL history. The club is the only one to have two Canadians reach both the 1,000-yard receiving and rushing marks in the same year.
“I feel good,” Demski said of reaching the milestone. “It does feel like a monkey off my back.”
Achieving the double milestone with Oliveira was special.
“When it happened, we were talking on the sidelines and it still doesn't really settle in,” Demski said. “But then the crowd applause and just knowing how much it means to this city as well, especially two Winnipeg guys to do it together. It's a crazy thing and I'm happy for the opportunities."
Edmonton receiver Deontez Alexander ran a Winnipeg kickoff 98 yards for a major. Elks backup quarterback Taylor Cornelius tallied two one-yard TDs. Kicker Dean Faithfull connected on a 43-yard field goal and three converts. Jake Julien added a punt single.
Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros played three quarters before being replaced by Dru Brown. Collaros completed 13 of 16 pass attempts for 125 yards with one TD.
Elks quarterback Tre Ford was 12-of-22 passing for 288 yards passing. Receiver Eugene Lewis made seven catches for 158 yards.
“There were some good things out there today, some bad things, but we’ve just got to continue to experience things, learn from them and continue to move forward,” Ford said.
The Bombers led 14-10 after the first quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 31-18 heading into the fourth.
Winnipeg scored on its first possession, and on Edmonton’s first drive.
Two Elks’ penalties helped lead to Oliveira’s first TD at 4:11.
Bombers defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat then forced Ford to fumble and the ball was picked up by Bighill and taken into the end zone. His first career TD was in 2018 with Winnipeg.
A 77-yard catch-and-run by receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux helped set up Cornelius’s one-yard TD plunge at 11:10. Faithfull booted his 43-yarder as time expired in the first quarter to make it 14-10.
Arceneaux now has at least one reception in 146 consecutive games, dating back to July 4, 2010.
A successful Edmonton coach’s challenge for defensive pass interference gave the Elks the ball at the one-yard line, leading to Cornelieus’s second TD with 17 seconds left in the first half.
Alexander scored his kickoff return at 1:36 of the fourth, just after McCrae caught a TD pass from Brown. Bailey scored his second TD five minutes later to make it 45-25.
MONEY MEDLOCK
Kicker Justin Medlock was honoured at halftime for his induction into Winnipeg’s hall of fame this week.
Nicknamed “Money Medlock,” the California product played four of his nine CFL seasons with the Bombers (2016-19). He made 195 of his 228 field-goal attempts for Winnipeg, with the 85.5 per cent the highest in club history, and also punted.
Medlock set a CFL record for his 60 field goals in 2016 and was named the league’s most outstanding special teams player. One of those field goals was from 58 yards, tying him for Winnipeg’s longest field goal with Bernie Ruoff (1975).
Medlock also played for Toronto, Edmonton and Hamilton before joining the Bombers until his retirement after the 2019 season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
PM, Poilievre mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
DEVELOPING Day 16 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israel's PM warns Hezbollah over entering war
Israeli warplanes have struck targets across Gaza as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, even as aid deliveries have begun moving into the besieged Gaza Strip.
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
Calgary
-
'Dramatic decline': Calgary researcher says sea ice in Antarctica lowest since 1986
A Calgary researcher, who has spent the last eight months in Antarctica studying sea ice, says he has seen first-hand how big an effect climate change has had in the region.
-
Wastewater from ruptured sewer line contained, no longer flowing into Bow River
Wastewater is no longer flowing into the Bow River from a ruptured sewage line that took place Saturday, the Town of Cochrane announced in a Sunday morning update.
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Saskatoon
-
'I saw the trauma in their eyes': Sask. man trying to bring home wife and kids stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is living his worst nightmare as his wife and four children, aged 3-12, are stranded in Gaza amid the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Regina
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Cyclist dies in collision with truck in Regina
A man has died following a collision between a cyclist and a truck in Regina on Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope
Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street Saturday.
-
Police investigate shooting in Halifax that left 2 injured
Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating an alleged shooting on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
Two adults injured, one in critical condition, following crash in Brampton
Two adults have been rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, following a serious crash in Brampton.
-
Toronto teen Fay De Fazio Ebert wins Pan Am skateboarding gold
Fay De Fazio Ebert has won a Pan American Games gold medal in women's park skateboarding.
-
Canada has 'high degree of confidence' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza: Blair
Defence Minister Bill Blair says that after an independent review by the Canadian military, Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wet Sunday: Rainfall warning continues in Montreal
Grab the umbrella because the rainfall warning is still in effect for much of southern Quebec on Sunday.
-
Coroner's inquest begins Monday into 2019 killing of Montreal woman and her two sons
Public hearings into a 2019 triple homicide that claimed the lives of a mother and her two children in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough begin Monday at the Joliette justice service point.
Ottawa
-
Critical injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Greely
Ottawa paramedics say two people were injured, one of them critically, in a serious crash on Bank Street in Greely late Saturday afternoon.
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
CTV News Ottawa wins two local RTDNA Canada awards for coverage of Freedom Convoy, derecho
CTV News Ottawa has won two prestigious journalism awards for coverage of major news stories in 2022. The awards are among eight national news and six local news awards from RTDNA Canada that recognized CTV News.
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education returned Saturday with more than 100 people in the streets in downtown Kitchener and dozens in Guelph.
-
Kitchener fire leads to evacuation of three homes
A fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood caused around $1 million in damage Friday night, but things could have been much worse if a neighbour hadn’t noticed the flames and sprang into action.
-
'It means everything': Waterloo Region MMA fighter preparing for title match
Watching him in action, you wouldn’t know mixed martial arts (MMA) isn’t Patrick Pytlik’s day job.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in the north
For the second time in a month, rallies under the banner of 1 Million March 4 Children were organized in cities across the region and across the country calling for the elimination of what organizers call “the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum" while counter-protestors says the group is spreading anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric and misinformation “under the guise of saving children.”
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Winnipeg
-
The $10,000 reward offered to help bring Marcus McKay home
A new billboard near Mallard, Manitoba is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a 23-year-old missing persons cold case, part of a province-wide campaign aimed at helping to bring lost loved ones home.
-
Carman man grows Manitoba's largest pumpkin
A Carman man is being celebrated for his gargantuan gourd.
-
'I think he would be really thrilled': Book drive seeks work by Indigenous authors for Manitoba prisons
A new book drive is looking to bring more work by Indigenous authors into Manitoba prisons.
Vancouver
-
Court awards $1.8 million in West Vancouver real estate fraud case
A dispute between real estate development partners over a pair of planned luxury homes in West Vancouver's British Properties has resulted in more than $1.8 million in damages for civil fraud.
-
Pro- and anti-SOGI rallies held in B.C. and across the country
Dozens of police officers could be seen on street corners and in parks throughout the province on Saturday, as hundreds of people rallied for and against sexual orientation and gender identity education in B.C. schools.
-
Advocates want pedestrian safety prioritized following fatal crash in DTES
Advocates want pedestrian safety in the Downtown Eastside addressed after a car struck and killed a pedestrian this week.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, suspect at large after stabbing at Port Alberni apartment building
One man is dead and another is wanted by police after a stabbing in Port Alberni Friday afternoon.
-
Nanaimo dad earns 'once in a lifetime' honour from Lego
In the beginning, Mike Sinclair was simply using Lego to bond with his boys. But building soon grew into a hobby, a passion and, eventually, a very special invitation.
-
Pro- and anti-SOGI rallies held in B.C. and across the country
Dozens of police officers could be seen on street corners and in parks throughout the province on Saturday, as hundreds of people rallied for and against sexual orientation and gender identity education in B.C. schools.