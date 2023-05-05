Both evacuation orders lifted in Strathcona County

Both evacuation orders that were prompted by wildfires in Strathcona County were lifted by Saturday afternoon.

Saturday morning, the only evacuation order that remained was for the area between Township Roads 540 and 534 and Range Roads 221 and 215. The area included Pleasant View Estates and Newton Estates.

The county lifted the order at 1 p.m.

"While it is currently safe to return home, please remain on alert. If you see a fire, call 9-1-1 immediately," officials said.

Crews battled two blazes in the county throughout the night.

No injuries have been reported and no homes have been damaged. However, an outbuilding and several vehicles at a business east of Highway 21 were damaged, the county says.

SECOND EVACUATION ORDER LIFTED

A second evacuation order issued by Strathcona County on Friday was cancelled just before midnight on Friday.

Everyone in the area between Highway 21 and Range Road 232, and between Township Road 522 and Highway 14, was allowed to return home. This included Silver Birch Estates and Colchester Lane residents.

The fire closest to this area was considered under control.

INFO FOR EVACUEES

A reception centre was set up at Strathcona County Community Centre in Sherwood Park, at 401 Festival Lane. More than 215 people registered there, according to the county.

Emergency crews would remain there on Saturday, but the county was directing anyone affected to call the reception centre at 780-464-4044 with questions.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

A fire ban is in effect.

A number of Alberta communities have been evacuated due to wildfires this week.

