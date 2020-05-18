EDMONTON -- A local organization is collecting cans and bottles to help fund after school sports programs for kids in need.

Free Footie, a club that offers free sports for vulnerable kids, is hoping to raise $10,000 with the bottle drive. ATB Financial has pledged to match every dollar raised.

The money will give nearly 500 children an opportunity to play soccer and hockey in the fall and winter programs. Adrian Martinez, the Sponsorship Manager for Free Footie, said it’s an chance every kid should have.

“We think that kids deserve the opportunity to play sport for free, and now with this pandemic I think sport is going to be a huge recovery tool for kids. So we definitely want to raise those funds and give that kid an opportunity to play.”

People can drop off their bottles at the Canadian Tire parking lot on 178 street and 99 avenue until 4 p.m. today.