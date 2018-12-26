

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Edmontonians lined up to try and snag some deals this Boxing Day.

A report from the Retail Council of Canada says 35 percent of people planned to go bargain hunting the day after Christmas.

Of that 35 percent, 62 percent of Canadians will shop in store--allowing for large lines to build up.

“If you need to get your deal, you need to go through the lines. Pretty much how it is for shopping on this day,” said one shopper.

Many of those lined up outside stores across Edmonton Wednesday morning were ready to grab hot sales as soon as possible.

“People lined up to get those door crashes right when they come in,” said Tom Faulkner with Best Buy Canada. “We had about 140 people, somewhere in there. So we had our general manager and one of our district operations managers shoveling the sidewalk to get everybody ready. So it was good.”

The store says the lines were longer than the ones seen on Black Friday last month, with Boxing Day still being considered the king of sales.

“Black Friday was super busy, it was a big one,” said Faulkner.

“Talking about it, Black Friday is becoming a little bigger in Canada for sure, but Boxing Day still trumps it.”

With files from Timm Bruch