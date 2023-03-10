Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation

A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta.

He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.

High Prairie RCMP were called at 5:35 p.m. The boy was dead by the time officers arrived. Mounties described his injuries as "consistent with a dog attack."

"Residents had already identified and destroyed 2 dogs believed to be involved in the attack. RCMP located and destroyed a third.

"All dogs have been secured for forensic and medical testing," media relations officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said in a statement on Friday.

Alberta's children's services ministry confirmed the boy was receiving intervention services and as such, the circumstances of his death will be investigated and publicly reported.

The department did not specify what kind of services the government had been providing.

"There is no greater tragedy than the death of a child, and our hearts go out to all the loved ones grieving the loss of any child," senior press secretary Chinenye Anokwuru told CTV News Edmonton.

No charges have been laid. Mounties are investigating.