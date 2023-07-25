Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother

A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against her 43-year-old boyfriend Tuesday evening.

Treasa Lynn Oberly was last spotted in the city of almost 19,000 just south of Edmonton on July 14.

She was reported missing two days later, prompting ground searches in the Beaumont area.

Police announced on Monday that her body was found but have not said where.

Kenneth Skelly has been charged with second-degree murder.

"She deserved so much, so much better," Oberly's friend Samantha told CTV News Edmonton.

"She wore her heart on her sleeve, she would have done anything for anyone, and sadly someone just didn’t do the same in return."

Samantha, who didn't want her last name used for her children's safety, said Oberly was the mom to a three-year-old boy.

"The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation and continue to investigate the circumstances of her death. Residents may see police in the neighbourhood in the coming days," Cst. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a news release.

Skelly has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Leduc courtroom on Aug. 3.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk

A missing poster for Treasa Lynn Oberly and an RCMP cruiser in Beaumont on July 25, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)