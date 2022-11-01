Boyle Street announces 75 per cent of funds have been raised for new centre, asks for community donations

Boyle Street Community Services announced on Tuesday that funds have been raised for 75 per cent of its new facility from community donations.

Major donors to the centre include:

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, $10 million

Capital Power, $2 million

Pat and Diana Priestner, $1 million

Station Lands (Qualico and Ledcor), $1 million

The Brick, $500,000

The Stollery Charitable Foundation, $500,000

An additional $2.5 million has been contributed by others in the community, and $5 million came from the sale of the current community centre.

The fundraising goal for the new facility is $28.5 million.

“We are so humbled by the contributions we have received from our community partners,” said Boyle Street executive director Jordan Reiniger in a written release.

“This is a true act of reconciliation and will allow us to provide culturally appropriate services to the vulnerable populations we serve.”

Artist rendering of the new Boyle Street Community Services building. (Credit: Boyle Street Community Services)

Boyle Street is now encouraging Edmontonians to participate in the Build With Boyle campaign to help raise the remaining 25 per cent of funds needed.

“I invite those who have the means to do so to consider making their own contribution, as we come together as a community to provide support for those among us in greatest need,” Reiniger said.

Currently the centre has not received any funding from any level of government.

“I would like to commend Boyle Street Community Services on their hard work in the community. It is remarkable to see that their new facility has now reached 75 per cent of funding through various means, including $10 million through the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation,” said Hunter Baril, press secretary for the minister of seniors, community and social services in a written statement.

“The Government of Alberta will continue to work closely with Boyle Street Community Services to ensure that they are supported in their operations. Along with other organizations, we welcome their applications for funding in future budgets.”

The city said in a written statement that they had not received a request from Boyle Street for funding.

"The City of Edmonton encourages the development of affordable housing through the Affordable Housing Investment Program (AHIP). Eligible non-profit organizations and affordable housing developers can receive up to 25 per cent of capital costs for new or renovated units of affordable housing. To date, the City’s Affordable Housing and Homelessness section has not received an AHIP application from Boyle Street Community Services."

Artist rendering of the new Boyle Street Community Services building. (Credit: Boyle Street Community Services)

The centre also received a gift of an Indigenous name from Indigenous elders on Tuesday, okimaw peyesew kamik in Cree, or King Thunderbird Centre.

The new facility will be located at 100 Street and 107A Avenue.

Construction will start in December, and the centre is scheduled to open in fall of 2023.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa.