Break-in suspects that were reason for Parkland County shelter order still at large: RCMP

The two people who fled from the scene of a break-in in Stony Plain early Thursday morning, prompting a shelter-in-place order for part of Parkland County, have not been found, according to RCMP.

Between 5:20 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., Mounties were stationed on Highway 627 between Range Road 24 and Highway 770 looking for a group they only said was "involved in an incident."

Residents of the area were told to stay inside and lock their doors, as well as ensure their vehicles were locked and did not contain the keys.

A few hours after the shelter-in-place order was rescinded, a spokesperson explained RCMP were looking for two people who had run away from police.

Just after 4 a.m., RCMP went to check out a Stony Plain business whose alarm had been triggered and found people attempting to break in.

"The suspects immediately rammed two police cars and fled the area," the spokesperson said.

A tire deflation device was used to stop their vehicle on Highway 627 but the suspects ran away.

"Police have been unable to locate the suspects at this time. The shelter in place has now been lifted as it is believed that the suspects are no longer in the area," Parkland County RCMP said.