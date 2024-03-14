Break-in suspects that were reason for Parkland County shelter order still at large: RCMP
The two people who fled from the scene of a break-in in Stony Plain early Thursday morning, prompting a shelter-in-place order for part of Parkland County, have not been found, according to RCMP.
Between 5:20 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., Mounties were stationed on Highway 627 between Range Road 24 and Highway 770 looking for a group they only said was "involved in an incident."
Residents of the area were told to stay inside and lock their doors, as well as ensure their vehicles were locked and did not contain the keys.
A few hours after the shelter-in-place order was rescinded, a spokesperson explained RCMP were looking for two people who had run away from police.
Just after 4 a.m., RCMP went to check out a Stony Plain business whose alarm had been triggered and found people attempting to break in.
"The suspects immediately rammed two police cars and fled the area," the spokesperson said.
A tire deflation device was used to stop their vehicle on Highway 627 but the suspects ran away.
"Police have been unable to locate the suspects at this time. The shelter in place has now been lifted as it is believed that the suspects are no longer in the area," Parkland County RCMP said.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There are better ways:' Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Ottawa mass killing suspect makes brief court appearance
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children, at a Barrhaven home last week, made a brief appearance in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday afternoon.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin evacuating citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
North Korea's Kim test drives a new tank and orders troops to prepare for war
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new tank model and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday, as his rivals South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual military exercises.
College swimmers, volleyball players sue NCAA over transgender policies
More than a dozen college athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on Thursday, accusing it of violating their Title IX rights by allowing Lia Thomas to compete at the national championships in 2022.
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
-
3 Calgarians face over 20 charges after allegedly trying to steal licence plate in CrossIron Mills
Three Calgary residents face more than 20 criminal charges in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation that led police to a shopping mall north of the city.
-
Lethbridge woman faces assault charge in Whoop Up Drive bus incident
A 49-year old Lethbridge woman faces charges after an incident this week where police say another woman was randomly attacked getting off a city bus.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate, province not interested
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
-
Sask. RCMP say 66-year-old Kinistino man died in crash on Highway 3
A 66-year-old man from Kinistino is dead after a car collided with a pick-up truck on Highway 3 at the intersection with Tower Road, RCMP said.
-
This Saskatoon senior is getting priced out of the rental market
A Saskatoon senior living in a rental apartment is wondering why his monthly rent is drastically rising in a few months.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate, province not interested
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
-
Sask. NDP say province used FOI 'loophole' to avoid disclosing physician, specialist numbers
According to the NDP, the province is not making The Medical Services Branch Statistical Report widely available and is instead delaying the public release of the report.
-
One arrested following string of fuel thefts in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police have arrested and charged one person involved in several recent fuel thefts, and believe there could be more people involved.
Vancouver
-
St. Patrick's Day and other celebrations in Vancouver this weekend
Whether you're celebrating St. Patrick's Day, spring break or Persian New Year, there's lots to do in Vancouver this weekend. Here are a few options.
-
B.C. law will allow province to sue social media companies, other 'wrongdoers' for health costs
The British Columbia government has introduced proposed legislation to recover health-related costs from alleged 'wrongdoers,' including social-media giants.
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
Vancouver Island
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
-
Victoria police lost another notebook – and it ended up in a suspect's hands
For the second time in about 14 months, the Victoria Police Department says one of its officers has lost a notebook containing people’s names and private information.
-
'I fell for it once': Seminar teaches seniors to protect themselves against scams
Each year, tens of thousands of Canadian seniors are scammed out of their savings by fraudsters. On Wednesday, a free workshop took place at Yakimovich Wellness Centre in Victoria to educate seniors on how to protect themselves.
Toronto
-
'It's going to be crazy:' Niagara Falls mayor says city preparing for up to 1 million visitors for solar eclipse
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
-
Video shows individual in handcuffs after woman found dead in Scarborough home
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead in her unit at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.
-
'There are better ways:' Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Montreal
-
Legault to ask Trudeau for full immigration powers
On Friday, Premier François Legault will ask his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau to transfer all immigration powers to Quebec.
-
Opposition party says Quebec rating agencies worry it will cost more to borrow
The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) fears a borrowing cost increase, following the 'alarm signal' sent out by rating agencies the day after the Quebec budget was tabled.
-
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle pleads guilty to manslaughter
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed bills aim to crack down on sex offenders and false intimate images in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is proposing tougher anti-crime measures in two bills now before the legislature.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal from churches who fought Manitoba COVID rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal by several churches that fought Manitoba's COVID-19 restrictions.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING City of Ottawa claims credit record will be corrected if old fines are paid
The City of Ottawa says the debt collection agency it contracted to recover tens of millions of dollars in unpaid debt has confirmed that if residents who recently took a hit to their credit scores pay up, their credit report will be corrected.
-
Ottawa mass killing suspect makes brief court appearance
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children, at a Barrhaven home last week, made a brief appearance in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday afternoon.
-
Six people facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Pembroke, Ont. says six people are facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking following the execution of search warrants at two apartments on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury worker killed in Highway 144 crash
The dump truck driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Wednesday worked for the City of Greater Sudbury, the union says.
-
One dead, one in custody after River Valley shooting, OPP says
A high police presence continues in the West Nipissing community of River Valley, located about 32 kilometres north of Markstay-Warren, following a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.
-
Regina woman speaks out after family dog fatally injured at local dog park
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
Barrie
-
Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27
One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.
-
Cause of washout that severed Highway 35 in Muskoka in two under investigation
Highway 35 has reopened to traffic days after rushing water tore a section of the road into two in a remote area near Dorset, southeast of Huntsville.
-
1st confirmed case of measles in Simcoe Muskoka is an immunized person & others may have been exposed
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed its first case of measles in a resident and believes others may have been exposed.
Kitchener
-
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
-
'Wake up': Officials urge action after fatal Guelph, Ont. townhouse fire
There were no working smoke alarms in a Guelph, Ont. home where two women died. Officials are pleading with residents to check their units in hopes of preventing more fatalities.
-
Attempted carjacking in Kitchener driveway
Two days after a gunpoint carjacking in Kitchener’s Laurentian neighbourhood, two people tried to make off with another vehicle near Forest Hill on Wednesday.
London
-
Increased police presence in Exeter for an 'active investigation'
Residents in Exeter will see an increased police presence while OPP officers deal with what they’re calling an ‘active police investigation.’
-
Suspicious package prompts 'active investigation' in Woodstock
The Woodstock Police Service responded to the area of Vansittart Avenue and Lakeview Drive for reports of a suspicious package Thursday.
-
$629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation
OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian struck in Windsor on Monday dies
The pedestrian struck in east Windsor on Monday has died. The 87-year-old person was initially taken to hospital with what was described by police as "serious" injuries.
-
$629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation
OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.
-
PM Trudeau visits Windsor touting anti-scab legislation, recent auto investments
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Windsor Thursday to meet with local unionized workers, leaders, and seniors, and tout the Liberal’s federal anti-scab legislation, among other hot-button local issues.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
-
Suspect who tried to flee police in lake arrested: N.S. RCMP
A 39-year-old man is all wet after he allegedly tried to flee Nova Scotia RCMP by swimming in Lake William.
-
Final person sleeping rough at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment leaves
The last person sleeping rough at the Grand Parade encampment has left for an indoor housing option, according to the Halifax Regional Municipality.