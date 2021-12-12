Brian Jean claims UCP nomination for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche

EDMONTON -

Brian Jean said he was “humbled” by the support he received after reportedly winning the UCP nomination for the riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche.

“The members of Fort McMurray – Lac La Biche have given me a mandate to push for renewal of the UCP and I expect that soon my constituents will give me a mandate get Alberta back on track,” said Jean in a statement.

A byelection will be taking place in the region, but the date has not yet been announced. The former MLA for the riding, NDP member Laila Goodridge, was elected as a member of Parliament in September.

In a statement, Ariana Mancini, the NDP candidate for the riding, congratulated Jean, but added that “UCP MLAs haven’t delivered for our region.”

“Mr. Jean has made it clear, even this evening, that he is running because of his rivalry with Jason Kenney,” said Mancini. “I am running for the people of Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche.”

Jean was the leader of the Wildrose party before it merged with the Progressive Conservative party to form the UCP in 2018. At the time, he ran for party leader, but lost to Jason Kenney.