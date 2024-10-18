Bring Me to Life this weekend with music, scares and more to do in Edmonton

The festival city might be short on actual festivals this weekend, but there's no shortage of other things to do in and around Edmonton.

Wake me up in time for these shows

Rock and metal legends Evanescence and Halestorm, with opening act The Warning, will bring Rogers Place to life on Sunday.

While it isn't starring Daniel Radcliffe, theatre fans can flock to the Varscona Theatre to see a stage production of The Woman In Black. The show runs until Oct. 27.

Bear Grease.

You'll have chills and they'll be multiplying at Bear Grease, a musical at the Citadel Theatre that's putting an Indigenous twist on the classic show. Bear Grease runs until Oct 27.

Alexis Normand and The Mbira Renaissance are double billing at St. Basil's Cultural Centre, bringing folk music and afro-fusion together on Friday.

Creedence Clearwater Remembered tells the story of the band Creedence Clearwater Revival in a storytelling concert at the Northern Jubilee Auditorium on Friday.

For a bit of pop-country music, Jordan Davis brings his Damn Good Time Tour to Rogers Place on Friday.

For a more relaxed experience, several candlelight concerts are happening this weekend, including A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics on Friday at the Betty Andrews Recital Hall and Sunday at The Bison Lodge. Rings and Dragons, featuring music from The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, and Coldplay and Imagine Dragons shows are also on Sunday at the Betty Andrews Recital Hall.

Spooky season continues

(Pumpkins After Dark)

Halloween is still two weeks away, which means there's still time to soak in the scary atmosphere with events like Pumpkins After Dark at Borden Park which runs Thursday to Sunday each week until Halloween.

Boo! Did the zoo scare you? It's not meant to at the family-friendly event at the Edmonton Valley Zoo on Saturday and Sunday. Trick-or-treat stops will be set throughout and even the animals will get some treats.

A Halloween Haunt is taking over Servus Place in St. Albert on Saturday, with treats, crafts and inflatables at this event.

Kiwi Nurseries is hosting a haunted house in Acheson, with the growing house and trials set up for an "eerily good time" on Saturday and Sunday.

A scarecrow at Deadmonton. (Deadmonton)

It wouldn't be Halloween without Deadmonton, the annual haunted house returns to scare again … if you dare attend …

Beyond the scares

October is more than just scares, including Edmonton Design Week, which celebrates all things design in the city. The events began on Tuesday and run until Sunday.

The Edmonton Public Library Gala: Books and Cooks is also happening on Saturday at the Stanley A. Milner Library. The event will feature interactive cooking demos with the chance to learn from local chefs, blind chocolate tasting and a hot sauce challenge.