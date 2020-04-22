EDMONTON -- Edmonton Public Library branches are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But you can still read, listen and watch online for free with the EPL from Home program.

The online resources include books, movies, how-to videos and virtual storytimes.

"Our online stuff has been growing in popularity over the last few years but it has definitely exploded in the last few months," librarian Nancy Sheng told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

One of the newer features is Creativebug, a database of classes and videos to help you get crafty.

And for people looking to connect with other book-lovers online, EPL is hosting a Bring Your Own Book club on April 29.

"Everyone can chat about the books they've been reading lately, swap suggestions with each other," Sheng explained. "Just a great opportunity to help combat social isolation and get to meet some new people."

The decision to close all 21 EPL branches was announced on March 15. The staff began adding and streaming new video content that week.

People are asked to hold on to their borrowed books and materials until their library reopens. EPL will not be charging late fees for these items.

EPL says 1.5 million eBooks and audio books were checked out in 2019.