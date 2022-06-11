British vehicles take over Victoria Park for car show

The annual All British Motoring Meeting took over the Victoria Park pavilion Saturday.

The event showcases new and classic models of British cars, like the Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and the Jensen Interceptor.

“If you look at the British lifestyle, you didn’t have the option of lots of power, lots of craziness, it was small roads and budgets were very tight. A lot of the cars are just friendly, fun, enjoyable cars,” said Raymond Robinson, a director for the event.

“Even the luxury cars were kind of gentler and softer, it was very much an understated approach to enjoying driving and the act of going out and having fun driving.”

Between 100 and 130 cars are usually at the event with around 30 per cent of the cars being there every year, according to Robinson.

Around a third of the people who come to the show just happen to stumble upon it because of the location. Robinson added that the goal of the event it to create a casual and inviting atmosphere.

“For us it’s about creating a day where people can enjoy cars and share stories about cars. We got rid of awards and voting and kept it simple.”

The All British Motoring Meeting is on until 3 p.m. Saturday.