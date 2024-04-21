EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Brush fire burning in Grande Prairie County, public asked to avoid area: RCMP

    Grande Prairie RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area around a brush fire that is burning Sunday morning.

    The fire is concentrated within Range Roads 54 and 52, in addition to Township Roads 730 and 732.

    Police advise motorists to avoid travel to anywhere near this zone while emergency crews respond.

    Officers have been released from the scene but say the fire continues to burn.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as the day goes on.

