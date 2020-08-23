EDMONTON -- A dog that disappeared after a semi crash in north Edmonton Friday still hasn't been found.

Bubba the Dachshund was with owner Bill Fortin when Fortin crashed his semi crashed and lost his load of lumber on the Henday between 97 and 127 Streets.

The Fortin's put out a plea for Bubba's safe return, saying no questions will be asked, and offering a $1,000 reward.

They've received reports someone may have picked him up on the highway, and also that someone may have spotted him in the Lago Lindo area.

Anyone with information about Bubba can contact Dianne Fortin on Facebook.