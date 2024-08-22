Building confidence and making students comfortable riding the school bus

An Edmonton school event aimed at getting kids comfortable with taking a school bus for the first time took place Thursday.

The annual First Rider event allows students and families to meet bus drivers, learn safety tips, take a short ride and practice getting on and off the bus.

"Sometimes learning to take the bus for the first time can be overwhelming," Geoff Holmes, the manager of student transportation with Edmonton Public Schools, said.

"Today's event is a unique, hands-on opportunity for students and their families to build confidence and really feel comfortable riding the bus for the first day of school."

Students tend to be excited about taking the bus, while other family members tend to be more nervous, according to Holmes.

"Just knowing what to expect on that first day really goes a long way to alleviating any kind of those nerves or feelings of unease," Holmes added.

"It's always exciting to see families line up and kids who are really, really excited about going to school."

In addition to first-time yellow school bus riders, the event is also for students transitioning to using ETS buses.

Around 1,000 students were expected to attend the event.

"It's a good way to introduce them to safety and understanding how things work, so that they're less overwhelmed on the first day," Laura Aakaris, who brought her two kids, said.

The First Rider event began in 2005, most students will be returning to class on Aug. 29.