Man wanted in connection to July armed robbery

    Edmonton police were looking for this man, who they said is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in northwest Edmonton on July 5, 2024. (Supplied) Edmonton police were looking for this man, who they said is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in northwest Edmonton on July 5, 2024. (Supplied)
    A man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in northwest Edmonton this summer.

    On July 5, the man entered a store at 123A Street and 137 Avenue, where he allegedly took a gun out of a duffle bag and demanded cash, police say.

    He then left on foot. No one was injured.

    Police said the complainant described the robber as being an Indigenous man between 25 and 35 old. He was about 5'8" and had short black hair and tattoos on his inner left forearm.

    He was last seen wearing red-and-white sneakers, blue jeans, a black shirt with white stripes down each arm, a black hat and a blue blanket wrapped around his shoulders.

    Anyone with information can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.  

