Calgary motorcyclist killed in crash at raceway south of Edmonton
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash at the Castrol Raceway on Sunday, September 2, 2018.
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 12:44PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 3, 2018 2:40PM MDT
A Calgary man died in a motorcycle crash at the Castrol Raceway in Leduc Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened before 1 p.m. and RCMP responded to the track at approximately 2:30 p.m.
RCMP said the 29-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead later.
An autopsy is scheduled and the crash is under investigation.