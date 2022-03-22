Calmar, Alta., man charged in Leduc stabbing

A man from Calmar, Alta., has been found and charged with aggravated assault in a stabbing that happened in Leduc.

On March 19 around 3 a.m., Leduc RCMP were called to the area of 52 Street and 45 Avenue.

When RCMP arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital in serious condition and later released.

On March 22, investigators asked for the public’s help finding Brian Austin Wurtz, 23, who RCMP said fled the scene.

In an update on Thursday, police said Wurtz had been taken into custody and was awaiting a judicial hearing.

He faces one count of aggravated assault and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.