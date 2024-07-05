Canada Day death in Sylvan Lake 'not suspicious': RCMP

RCMP say the sudden death of a woman in Sylvan Lake on Canada Day was not suspicious.

Around 10 a.m. on July 1, the 35-year-old woman was reported dead in Jarvis Bay.

Mounties said, due to the "complex nature" of the investigation, the major crimes unit was called to investigate.

After a Monday autopsy, along with searches of the property and speaking with witnesses, RCMP found the woman's death was not suspicious.

RCMP will not be releasing any other details about the death.