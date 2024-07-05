EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Canada Day death in Sylvan Lake 'not suspicious': RCMP

    A sign in Sylvan Lake can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) A sign in Sylvan Lake can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    Share

    RCMP say the sudden death of a woman in Sylvan Lake on Canada Day was not suspicious.

    Around 10 a.m. on July 1, the 35-year-old woman was reported dead in Jarvis Bay.

    Mounties said, due to the "complex nature" of the investigation, the major crimes unit was called to investigate.

    After a Monday autopsy, along with searches of the property and speaking with witnesses, RCMP found the woman's death was not suspicious.

    RCMP will not be releasing any other details about the death. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News