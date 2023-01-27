Canada-wide warrant issued for 2 in 2021 Edmonton homicides, 3 in custody

Natalie Morin and Jerad Wuttunee (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Natalie Morin and Jerad Wuttunee (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island