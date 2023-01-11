Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused in $1M drug bust

Four people have been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a fifth in connection with a million-dollar drug bust in 2021.

On Nov. 2, 2021, officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) executed search warrants at three homes in Edmonton, and conducted targeted vehicle stops in Red Deer and Whitecourt.

As a result, the following items were seized:

Three handguns;

645 rounds of ammunition;

8,578 grams of meth;

1,317 grams of fentanyl;

2,850 milliliters of GHB;

3 grams of cocaine;

57 opioid pills;

17,260 grams of buffing agents;

929 grams of unknown powders; and

$16,255 cash.

The drugs were valued at over $1 million, according to ALERT.

Police say the guns were loaded and unlawfully possessed. One of the guns was believed to be 3D printed, and equipped with a suppression device.

Investigators have now laid 30 criminal charges against five people in the case, including a 22-year-old man from Grande Prairie, a 31-year-old man from Edmonton, and a 27 and 30-year-old man from Surrey.

Police are still searching for David Nguyen, 31, from Edmonton, who they believe has fled the country.

The men are charged with drug and firearm offences, and with committing crimes on behalf of a criminal organization.

One of the men has been charged with recruitment of members by a criminal organization, a charge police say is rarely laid in Canada.

The man is accused of recruiting people from B.C.’s lower mainland to traffic drugs in Alberta.

Police say organized crime charges are laid when it has been established that three or more people are engaged in criminal activity for financial benefit.

Participation in a criminal organization is punishable with a penalty of up to 14 years in prison.