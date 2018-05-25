Edmonton police issued Canada-wide warrants for the arrest of a man allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in northwest Edmonton last November.

Police responded to a crash in the area of 111 Avenue and 96 Street on Sunday, November 5, at approximately 2 a.m.

It was reported to police that a blue 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer struck a cyclist in the intersection and fled eastbound on 111 Avenue.

The 38-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital a short time later, EPS said.

Witnesses told EPS Jiduo Luo of Xiamen, China was the driver of the Mitsubishi Lance. The 23-year-old is wanted for the following offences:

Manslaughter

Impaired driving causing death

Impaired driving over 80 mgs% causing death,

Failure to stop at an accident causing death or bodily harm

Impaired care or control of a vehicle

Care or control of a vehicle over 80 mgs%

Failure to appear for identification and failure to appear for court

Luo was reportedly attending multiple post-secondary institutions in Edmonton, and police believe he left Canada for China shortly after the fatal collision.

He is described as 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Luo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.