Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Canada-wide warrants issued for northwest Edmonton fatal hit-and-run suspect
Jiduo Luo is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Edmonton on Sunday, November 5, 2017. (Supplied)
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 1:54PM MDT
Edmonton police issued Canada-wide warrants for the arrest of a man allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in northwest Edmonton last November.
Police responded to a crash in the area of 111 Avenue and 96 Street on Sunday, November 5, at approximately 2 a.m.
It was reported to police that a blue 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer struck a cyclist in the intersection and fled eastbound on 111 Avenue.
The 38-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital a short time later, EPS said.
Witnesses told EPS Jiduo Luo of Xiamen, China was the driver of the Mitsubishi Lance. The 23-year-old is wanted for the following offences:
- Manslaughter
- Impaired driving causing death
- Impaired driving over 80 mgs% causing death,
- Failure to stop at an accident causing death or bodily harm
- Impaired care or control of a vehicle
- Care or control of a vehicle over 80 mgs%
- Failure to appear for identification and failure to appear for court
Luo was reportedly attending multiple post-secondary institutions in Edmonton, and police believe he left Canada for China shortly after the fatal collision.
He is described as 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Luo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.