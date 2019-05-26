Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Car crashes into fence near Falconer Heights
A car crashed into a fence near Reeves Way and Rabbit Hill Road early Sunday morning.
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 12:29PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 3:44PM MDT
Edmonton police were called to the city’s southwest early Sunday morning when a car appeared to have crashed into a fence.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near Reeves Way and Rabbit Hill Road. The car could be seen resting against the fence, which had partially collapsed around the vehicle.
One person was taken to hospital.
Edmonton Police Service did not provide details on the cause of the crash, the number of people involved, or the extent of injuries.