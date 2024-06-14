Car crashes into house on St. Albert Trail, driver taken to hospital: police

One person was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house on St. Albert Trail near 124 Avenue Friday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., a car and a van travelling north on St. Albert Trail collided and the car veered onto the front lawn of a home, according to police. The car then hit a tree, taking it down and then crashed into a house.

The 33-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital with what police believe are serious, non-life threatening injuries.

A car crashed into a house on St. Albert Trail on Friday June 14, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

"The driver is believed to have experienced a medical episode while driving," a police spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

The driver of the van didn't suffer any serious injuries, according to police.

The house sustained "significant damage," but no one was inside at the time of the crash, police added.