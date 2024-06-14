EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Car crashes into house on St. Albert Trail, driver taken to hospital: police

    A car crashed into a house on St. Albert Trail on Friday June 14, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) A car crashed into a house on St. Albert Trail on Friday June 14, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    One person was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house on St. Albert Trail near 124 Avenue Friday afternoon.

    Around 2:50 p.m., a car and a van travelling north on St. Albert Trail collided and the car veered onto the front lawn of a home, according to police. The car then hit a tree, taking it down and then crashed into a house.

    The 33-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital with what police believe are serious, non-life threatening injuries.

    A car crashed into a house on St. Albert Trail on Friday June 14, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

    "The driver is believed to have experienced a medical episode while driving," a police spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

    The driver of the van didn't suffer any serious injuries, according to police.

    The house sustained "significant damage," but no one was inside at the time of the crash, police added.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin outlines his terms for truce with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News