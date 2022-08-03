Careless driving charge laid in connection to disrupted memorial event

A driver has been charged after nearly hitting an attendee of a memorial event for a motorcyclist who died in July.

On July 31, a "dispute" occurred between motorcyclists who had gathered to ride in honour of Nicole Bates and a driver of a Ford Fusion, police say.

According to witnesses, the Ford Fusion nearly struck a rider before its driver fled the scene. No one was hurt.

The unnamed driver was charged with careless driving, Edmonton Police Service announced on Wednesday.