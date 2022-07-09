Speed a factor in overnight fatal motorcycle collision: EPS

A 28-year-old riding a motorcycle died after a collision with a tree early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a collision of a motorbike with a tree near Roper Road and 42 Street, EPS said in a statement Saturday evening.

The female motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

A memorial honouring the motorcyclist had been set up near the site of the collision.

The Edmonton Police Service believes speed to be a factor in the crash.