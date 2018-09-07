

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A contentious business proposal in Forest Heights has been given the green light, despite resident concerns the project will make an existing parking problem worse.

Katy Ingraham opened Cartago in the summer of 2017 at 8204 106 Ave. In October, she applied to open a deli in the vacant space next door.

Initially, the project’s application was supported by the city’s transportation team. But a week later, Ingraham was told the city wouldn’t approve the development permit.

City officials said the change was the result of community feedback: residents had expressed concern there was already too little parking without the addition of another business.

Ingraham filed an appeal on July 6.

Friday, the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board overturned the City of Edmonton’s decision, granting her the right to open.

According to the business owner, mitigating the concern of her neighbours will be a focus moving forward.

“We also want to help the community who have concerns about their safety issues. We want to be part of that and help them and not have them feel the animosity that they felt in the past towards us. We want to really build and foster community here,” Ingraham said.

Construction on the deli will begin immediately, with the hope the business can open in early 2019.

With files from Nahreman Issa