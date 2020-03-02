EDMONTON -- The Italian Centre shop is expanding to Sherwood Park for its fifth location.

The Edmonton staple, with shops in Little Italy, the south side, west end and Calgary, is opening its new location in fall 2021.

"I'm asked every day by loyal customers who live in Sherwood Park when we'll open a location in the east...It's humbling to know that after this long, Albertans keep supporting our family business and want to be part of our growth," says Teresa Spinelli, owner and president of the Italian Centre Shop. "We've finally found a space to accommodate our needs operationally, but it meant a lot to our organization to open in an area with food lovers of all ages, busy families and a community known for supporting local businesses."

The 22,500-sq. ft. shop will be located at 8005 Emerald Drive in Emerald Hills Urban Village.

The new Italian Centre location will feature a 140 parking stalls, 50-seat cafe, 30-seat patio, a deli, bakery and groceries.

"My father Frank started importing newspapers and coffee beans in the heart of Edmonton's Little Italy to Italians 60 years ago," Spinelli said. "We're proud to keep his legacy alive and expand our footprint in central Alberta to such a culturally-diverse, family-oriented and rapidly growing area."

Edmonton-based OCI Architecture, the firm that designed the last three locations, is also behind the new space design and concept.