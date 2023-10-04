Caught on camera: Edmonton restaurant worker robbed at gunpoint

Police in Edmonton asked for help Wednesday to identify a man who robbed a restaurant with a silver handgun six months earlier.

The man is accused of taking cash from the register along with his takeout bag.

It happened on Apr. 11 at 8:34 p.m. in the area of 120 Avenue and 90 Street, police said.

"The suspect offered to pay his bill in cash, and as the lone female employee opened the cash register, the suspect brandished a silver handgun, pointed it at the worker, and demanded all the money from the register," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout wrote in a news release.

"He fled northbound on 90 Street towards 122 Avenue. There were no other patrons inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery, and no one was injured."

The robbery was captured on a security camera and police released images and video of the crime but no audio.

Voordenhout said officers pursued "other investigative avenues to identify the suspect" before deciding to issue a news release.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man who is roughly 5'10" and 230 lbs.

He was wearing a gold ring on his right hand and has tattoos on that hand as well as on both sides of his neck.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Edmonton police say the man in this image robbed a restaurant near 120 Avenue and 90 Street on April 11, 2023. (Credit: EPS)

Edmonton police say the man in this image robbed a restaurant near 120 Avenue and 90 Street on April 11, 2023. (Credit: EPS)