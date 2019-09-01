A bright shooting light illuminated the Edmonton sky—and residents' security cameras—briefly Saturday night.

The fireball was spotted in the northeast skies around 10:35 p.m.

Many took to social media to share footage of the moment it passed by on their security and dash cams.

Nest cams are great for catching the meteor! @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/9I0Vhclxcb — Deborah (@DRLS1212) September 1, 2019

A fireball is a bright meteor, or a bolide. The term fireball is used when the meteor's brightness exceeds that of the planet Venus in our sky.