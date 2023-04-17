Cause of fire at adult entertainment store still under investigation, damage pegged at $650K

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an adult entertainment store last week.

Fire broke out at Time Square XXX at Stony Plain Road and 155 Street around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, sending plumes of black smoke over northwest Edmonton.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told reporters on Friday that crews were forced to fight the flames from the outside of the building because of the smoke and concerns about the stability of the roof.

The blaze was not declared out until 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

The building was destroyed, and a backhoe was brought in to tear down the structure.

Damage is estimated at $650,000.

No injuries were reported.

Times Square XXX adult entertainment store on Stony Plain Road was destroyed by fire on April 14, 2023. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)