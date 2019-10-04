Celine Dion adds second Edmonton show
Celine Dion dropped "Courage," "Lying Down" and "Imperfections" from her "Courage" album to be released November 15. (Andrew Whelan/Sony Music)
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 8:43AM MDT
Celine Dion will perform at Rogers Place in Edmonton on April 21 and 22 as part of her Courage World Tour.
Dion announced the addition of a second show on Friday.
The Edmonton tour stop was first announced on September 26.
Tickets for the two shows go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.