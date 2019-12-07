EDMONTON -- An unknown number of guns were stolen from a central Alberta sports goods store early Saturday morning.

RCMP say they were called to Bashaw Sports Centre in Bashaw, about 130 kilometres south of Edmonton, around 4:15 a.m.

A truck was used to smash through the front of the building and caused structural damage, the store owner said.

Police told CTV News Edmonton it is unclear how many guns were stolen or if they were in fireable condition.

No arrests have been made.