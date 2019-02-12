The Central LRT Station will remain open as a shelter from the extreme cold for an extended period.

The City of Edmonton announced Feb. 5 it would keep the location open 24/7 for one week, when temperatures were prompting extreme cold warnings for most of the province.

Edmonton Transit Service announced Tuesday afternoon that, after discussions with Homeward Trust, the LRT station would stay open for several more days.

“Homeless shelters are still the first, and best, option,” it reminded the public.

An extreme cold warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park. Environment Canada said wind chill values will near -40 degrees.