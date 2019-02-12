Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Central LRT to remain open as shelter from cold
Central LRT Station will remain open 24/7 for a few more days to offer shelter to the homeless from the extreme cold.
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 4:43PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 12, 2019 4:52PM MST
The Central LRT Station will remain open as a shelter from the extreme cold for an extended period.
The City of Edmonton announced Feb. 5 it would keep the location open 24/7 for one week, when temperatures were prompting extreme cold warnings for most of the province.
Edmonton Transit Service announced Tuesday afternoon that, after discussions with Homeward Trust, the LRT station would stay open for several more days.
“Homeless shelters are still the first, and best, option,” it reminded the public.
An extreme cold warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park. Environment Canada said wind chill values will near -40 degrees.