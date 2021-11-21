Certain white sesame seed and pistachio products recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination

EDMONTON -

A series of sesame seed and pistachio products sold in Alberta have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

White sesame seed products and AlBurj Halawa Pistachio Extract 400 gram and 800 gram varieties were recalled by Health Canada over microbial contamination concerns.

The recalled sesame seed products were sold at Amaranth Whole Foods Market at the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert, and from the following Calgary locations:

1407 Fourth St.;

5222 130 Ave. SE; and

Seven Arbour Lake Dr. NW.

Going Nuts salad crunchy mix 300 gram packages with the UPC code of 6 28110 71284 4 sold throughout the province online are also being recalled.

The affected sesame seeds sold in St. Albert include all units sold from Aug. 11 to Nov. 16, invlusively.

For the Calgary products, the recalled white sesame seeds from the 4th Street location of Amaranth Street Market were packed on Oct. 19 to 21. Sesame seeds packed on Oct. 21 and bought at the 130 Ave located are affected by the recall, while all white sesame seeds sold from Aug. 23 to Nov. 17 at the 7 Arbour Lake Dr. location are impacted.

The two recalls were issued on Saturday by Health Canada.

TheAlBurj pistachio products were sold throughout the province. Affected varieties only have Arabic characters on their packaging and have March 2022 and April 2022 expiry dates.

Both recalls were triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency quality control test results. According to Health Canada, there have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming the products.

The Canadian food authority says it will conduct a safety investigation and ensure all potentially contaminated products are removed from the marketplace.

Recalled products can be returned to the location they were purchased or thrown out, Health Canada recommends.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the agency said in the recall notice. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadline infections.

“Health people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”