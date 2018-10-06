

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Charges have been laid against a 47-year-old man following Friday’s Amber Alert.

Edmonton Police Services say at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 5, the man drove up to a school in the area of 84 Street and 105 Avenue and approached a 14-year-old male who was walking towards the school.

The accused asked the youth about the 14-year-old female who was the subject of the Amber Alert Friday afternoon. After a short exchange, it was reported that the accused produced a hand gun and yelled at the male youth to get into the vehicle, a red Nissan Maxima. The boy ran towards the school to get away.

A short time later, witnesses observed the man approach the teen girl near the school and a short exchange took place where the girl’s cell phone was taken. It was reported the girl hesitantly entered the accused’s vehicle, which then drove away.

The teenage boy and witnesses reported the incident to the School Resource Officer.

An Amber Alert was then issued for the teenage girl, who was found unharmed with the accused, who was arrested at 97 Street and 118 Avenue.

Police have charged Jacques Sennesael, 47, with multiple offences including kidnapping with firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking and theft under $5,000.

An EPS spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that the kidnapping with firearm charge is in relation to the interaction with the teenage boy.

Investigators add that Sennesael and the teenage girl knew each other and at this time, police do not have sufficient evidence to lay charges in relation to the alleged abduction.