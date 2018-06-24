A 42-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing in Lac La Biche Friday.

RCMP responded to a report of a woman suffering from stab wounds. Darlene Cardinal was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, RCMP said.

Wanda Ladoucer was charged with second-degree murder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and Ladoucer is scheduled to appear in court July 9.