Police have laid charges in connection to a stabbing and crime spree that unfolded in the city Tuesday morning.

Mario Bigchild, 24, faces a total of eight charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, escaping lawful custody, assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer and two counts of robbery.

His arrest came less than an hour after a 19-year-old man was stabbed on the South Campus LRT Station platform during Tuesday’s morning commute.

Police were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. and found the injured man, but the suspect was gone.

A short time later, a business in the area of 57 Avenue and 111 Street was robbed, before the thief tried to force the female driver of a car in the parking lot to give him a ride. The driver refused. It’s alleged the suspect entered the car and grabbed the woman, but she managed to get out of the vehicle.

The suspectdrove the stolen vehicle south on 111 Street.

Police tracked the car to the area of 179 Street and 106A Avenue, where officers tried to apprehend the suspect, who managed to break free and run away.

At about 8:30 a.m., the suspect was caught by members of the EPS Canine Unit in the area of 181 Street and 107 Avenue.

The young man who was injured in the stabbing remained in hospital Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The EPS also thanked the bystanders who stepped in to help the injured man after the assault.