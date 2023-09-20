Charlie Huddy, Doug Weight to join Edmonton Oilers hall of fame next month

A pair of former fan favourites with the Edmonton Oilers – steady blueliner Charlie Huddy and slick playmaker Doug Weight – are the newest members of the team's hall of fame.

Huddy, 64, and Weight, 52, will be inducted on Oct. 26, bringing the number of members to 14.

"I know there's a lot of great players that deserve to be on the wall up there. But for me, it's a great honour," Huddy said Wednesday at Rogers Place.

"I'm excited. It's going to be a great night and every time I walk into the rink, to see my name up there, it's pretty exciting."

The defenceman, who was also an assistant coach in Edmonton from 2000 to 2009, played 11 seasons with the Oilers, helping to win five Stanley Cups.

Huddy was often paired with fellow hall of fame member Paul Coffey.

"For whatever reason we just fit together. We all know the kind of player that Paul was and the way he could skate and get into the offence. My job was to stay at the other end [of the ice]," Huddy recalled with a chuckle.

"The odd time he'd let me carry the puck and try to do something with it, which didn't happen very often and I usually didn't do anything very good with it once I got to the other blueline."

Weight played for Edmonton from 1993 to 2001. Now a senior advisor with the San Jose Sharks, he's tenth all-time in Oilers scoring with 577 points.

"It's just an honour to be considered and certainly a great part of my life and my memories and my career," Weight said of his time as an Oiler.

"I appreciate even being considered and it'll be a great trip for me and my family and I look forward to it."

The American-born centre was drafted by the New York Rangers and admitted being traded three years later was hard on him at first.

"Once I got through that initial shock, I fell in love with the city right away and our teammates," he said of Edmonton.

Weight went on to become the tenth captain in Oilers history, leading the small market club to five straight playoff appearances before the NHL brought in a salary cap, in part, to help teams like Edmonton compete.

"Obviously we never won, but we won some [playoff] rounds and we made some really, really good teams have to work hard and come out of those series pretty beat up," Weight said.

Huddy and Weight will join Al Hamilton, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Glen Sather and broadcaster Rod Phillips, who were all part of the 2022 inaugural hall of fame class.

Lee Fogolin and Ryan Smyth have also since been inducted.