EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Chelsea Handler coming to the Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton

    Chelsea Handler is shown in a handout photo from her stand-up special 'Uganda Be Kidding Me Live.' (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ho-Netflix) Chelsea Handler is shown in a handout photo from her stand-up special 'Uganda Be Kidding Me Live.' (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ho-Netflix)

    Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming to Edmonton in 2024.

    The Chelsea Lately star will take the stage at the Jubilee Auditorium on Jan. 19.

    The event is part of her Little Big B**ch tour, which has stops across the U.S. and Canada, including Montreal, Toronto, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

    Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News