Chetamon Mountain wildfire surpasses 300 hectares

A wildfire in Jasper National Park surged to more than 300 hectares in size Friday evening, Parks Canada says.

The wildfire burning on Chetamon Mountain, 22 kilometres north of the Jasper townsite, was first discovered Thursday around 1:30 a.m., and was between two to three hectares in size. By Friday afternoon, officials said it had grown to around 30 hectares in size.

According to the national park authority, the wildfire is burning on the mountains' upper slopes in inaccessible terrain for firefighters to respond safely.

Several helicopters are bucketing the fire and laying down retardant to protect infrastructure in the area. Parks Canada has also requested a provincial tanker group to help deal with the blaze.

The Jasper Airstrip was closed Friday as fire crews staged in the area. Facilities and day-use areas along Snaring and Celestine Lake roads were closed to the public "proactively," officials said.

"Motorists travelling Highway 16 between Hinton and Jasper should be prepared to encounter smoky conditions and reduced visibility," Parks Canada said in a statement, adding that speed limit reductions may be implemented should conditions worsen.

"Please ensure to follow all signage, speed limits and traffic control directions."