Chick-fil-A coming to West Edmonton Mall this summer

Edmonton is getting two Chick-fil-A locations this year, the restaurant chain announced on Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A plans to open a West Edmonton Mall location by the end of the summer, with construction scheduled to start this month.

Construction for a South Edmonton Common location, and a third Alberta restaurant in Calgary, will begin in the spring.

"Alberta has an incredible growth story and is an exciting place for us to continue our expansion in Canada. We can't wait to offer new guests in the province an authentic Chick-fil-A experience,” said Paul Trotti, Chick-fil-A International VP. "Each Chick-fil-A restaurant in Alberta will be led by an entrepreneur, an independent local Owner-Operator committed to creating jobs, developing leaders and making an impact in the communities they serve."

Chick-fil-A plans to open up to 20 restaurants in Alberta by 2030.