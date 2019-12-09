EDMONTON -- A 32-year-old Mannville, Alta. man is in custody and facing a dozen charges, including luring a child and invitation to sexual touching, in connection to a series of complaints about unwanted contact by phone and text message.

Jim Douglas Wilson, 32, is also charged with seven counts of criminal harassment and one charge of breaching probation.

Vermilion RCMP say the charges follow six complaints from as many individuals between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5.

Wilson was remanded into custody and will appear Tuesday in Lloydminster provincial court.