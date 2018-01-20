Restaurants in Edmonton’s Chinatown are showcasing their area and culture with a dining week in January.

The following restaurants are serving $15 fixed menus with two courses starting on Saturday until January 28:

Asian Express Hot Pot – 10586 100 Street

Cua Hua Gui Noodle House – 10626 97 Street

King Noodle House Pho Hoang – 10615 97 Street

Taipan Cafe Restaurant – 10627 97 Street

Viphalay Laos and Thai Restaurant – 10724 95 Street

Sunny Bong, the event organizer, thinks there’s a stigma around Chinatown.

“A lot of people always have this thought that it’s not a safe place to be in Chinatown, and the goal is for us to showcase that it’s not that,” Bong said. “This is a safe neighbourhood, this is a safe location and we want to understand that by bringing them in, by advertising that there’s options here.”

Taipan Cafe’s manager is worried about the lack of customers in the area.

“It feels like Chinatown is slowing down a lot,” Gabriel Ho said. “Two, three years ago it’s still packed at nighttime.”

Organizers and restaurant owners hope this dining week will change people’s perception.

“Providing this dining week experience is it gives people an option to come in and experience specific popular dishes at a very convenient cost,” Bong said.

For more information about the menus, click here.

With files from Angela Jung