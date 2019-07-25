The Chuckegg Creek wildfire, a 350,000-hectare blaze in northern Alberta, is "being held" for the first time in more than two months.

Alberta Wildfire announced its status had downgraded Thursday afternoon.

"This means that given the current and forecast weather conditions and resources, this wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries," read the public announcement.

Parts within the fire's 630-kilometre perimeter may still grow and show active signs of flame and smoke, Alberta Wildfire said, and so firefighters would continue to work in the area.

As of Thursday, a total of 800 firefighters and support staff, as well as dozens of helicopters and pieces of heavy equipment, were part of the firefighting effort.

"The Chuckegg Creek wildfire is truly an international effort. Firefighters from Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Ontario, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, California, Colorado, Washington and South Africa made their way to the High Level area to offer support. We can’t thank you enough!"

Thanks to the incredibly hard work from thousands of firefighters and support staff, the Chuckegg Creek wildfire is now listed as Being Held. This means that this wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries.



For the latest info: https://t.co/Su9d1ehf9a pic.twitter.com/vSFWuoRmgh — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) July 25, 2019

The fire first developed in the afternoon of May 12. On May 17, it would be upgraded to "out of control" and remain that way for nearly 70 days, eventually prompting an evacuation order.

Twenty-four fires remain active in the High Level area, four of which are considered out of control.

Further south, the wildfire danger in the Slave Lake area is classified as low, despite new fire starts over the last two days due to lightning.

To date, Alberta has seen 859,833 hectares burn this wildfire season.

All wildfires being tracked by the province can be seen online.