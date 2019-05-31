According to the La Crete fire department, one home has been lost and firefighters are pulling long hours to protect other properties near the community.

La Crete fire began evacuation and structural protection work Wednesday evening, staring a 36-hour shift in order to prepare the buildings most at risk.

On Friday, the department had property protection set up at six homes, and planned to begin similar work at La Crete Ferry Campground as it was able to access the site.

One home and various outbuildings on multiple properties have been destroyed due to the “extreme fire conditions” and limited access at some locations, the department said.

“We want to thank the public for the cooperation and quick evacuation,” the department said, giving special thanks to Bluehills Country General Store and volunteers for providing shelter and food to those working.

The fire closest to La Crete, the Chuckegg Wildfire, was 230,000 hectares at last count.

Campers at La Crete Ferry Campground were given an evacuation order Wednesday afternoon.