The snow is all gone but it’s left a few things behind: winter grime, dirt and garbage.

They’re all visible on sidewalks and greenspaces, and the City of Edmonton is asking people to pull together to clean up.

“The city cannot do it all. The city is getting bigger; we have a limited number of staff who can deal with that problem,” Don Belanger, who helps run Capital City Clean Up (CCCU), said.

CCCU is recruiting volunteers for its annual clean up events. People can pick up kits with supplies at recreation centres across the city.

“Having volunteers involved helps to draw in their families, friends, and helps to spread the word: be responsible, don’t litter,” he said.

It appears people are getting that message.

The city’s most recent litter audit, which records how much litter is found in 123 sites across the city, discovered the amount of large litter went down by 35 per cent compared to the year before and small litter decreased by 26 per cent.

“We think people are getting the message. We just need to make sure it resonates with them and it is sustainable,” Belanger said.

The Downtown Business Association is asking shopkeepers to keep their storefronts clean and inviting.

“Your storefront is your first, and possibly your only chance, to get a potential client’s attention. That’s why it’s so important to sweep your sidewalk daily, keep your windows clean, and maybe even put out a potted plant,” Ian O’Donnell said.

Councillor Scott McKeen said everyone has a role in keeping the city clean.

“If we get people participating, we can get the place spike-and-span quicker and easier,” he said. “We want it to look great for visitors. We want it to look great for potential investors. There’s a lot at stake at having our downtown look great.”

There is a number of clean-up events happening this weekend, which can be found online.