EDMONTON -- When temperatures rise back up to around 30 C at the end of the week, the City of Edmonton's hot weather action plan will still be in place.

According to CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen, a heat warning could be reinstated in the city as an upper ridge develops Thursday through Saturday, pushing daily highs toward 30 C or higher.

Environment Canada is forecasting Friday to be the hottest, at 31 C, and for temperatures to drop to 25 C by Monday.

It won't be as long as the heat streak that saw records broken across Western Canada.

Nonetheless, Edmonton is keeping its extreme weather response – enacted June 25 – in place.

Bottled water will be carried by peace officers or available at some city facilities and libraries. A full list of places that will offer water or shelter is available online.

Temperatures have dropped but they’re headed back up later this week. The City will keep its Extreme Weather Response in place until we know the heat has let up and vulnerable people can stay safe. https://t.co/W4ZxNBMsvD pic.twitter.com/R6COdmANID — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) July 5, 2021

Edmontonians were also reminded they can call 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team if they see someone in distress, or 911 in an emergency.

Symptoms of heat illness include: