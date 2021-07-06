Advertisement
City's extreme weather response to stay for return of heat
EDMONTON -- When temperatures rise back up to around 30 C at the end of the week, the City of Edmonton's hot weather action plan will still be in place.
According to CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen, a heat warning could be reinstated in the city as an upper ridge develops Thursday through Saturday, pushing daily highs toward 30 C or higher.
Environment Canada is forecasting Friday to be the hottest, at 31 C, and for temperatures to drop to 25 C by Monday.
It won't be as long as the heat streak that saw records broken across Western Canada.
Nonetheless, Edmonton is keeping its extreme weather response – enacted June 25 – in place.
Bottled water will be carried by peace officers or available at some city facilities and libraries. A full list of places that will offer water or shelter is available online.
Edmontonians were also reminded they can call 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team if they see someone in distress, or 911 in an emergency.
Symptoms of heat illness include:
- dizziness/fainting
- nausea/vomiting
- rapid breathing and heartbeat
- extreme thirst
- decreased urination with unusually dark urine
- lack of sweat
- confusion
- fainting
- unconsciousness