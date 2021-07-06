EDMONTON -- When temperatures rise back up to around 30 C at the end of the week, the City of Edmonton's hot weather action plan will still be in place.

According to CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen, a heat warning could be reinstated in the city as an upper ridge develops Thursday through Saturday, pushing daily highs toward 30 C or higher.

Environment Canada is forecasting Friday to be the hottest, at 31 C, and for temperatures to drop to 25 C by Monday.

It won't be as long as the heat streak that saw records broken across Western Canada.

Nonetheless, Edmonton is keeping its extreme weather response – enacted June 25 – in place.

Bottled water will be carried by peace officers or available at some city facilities and libraries. A full list of places that will offer water or shelter is available online.

Edmontonians were also reminded they can call 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team if they see someone in distress, or 911 in an emergency.

Symptoms of heat illness include:

  • dizziness/fainting
  • nausea/vomiting
  • rapid breathing and heartbeat
  • extreme thirst
  • decreased urination with unusually dark urine
  • lack of sweat
  • confusion
  • fainting
  • unconsciousness